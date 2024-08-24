24.08.2024 10:15:00

3 Reasons Walmart Is a Major Winner Compared to Other Retailers. Time to Buy the Stock?

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) certainly seems to be firing on all cylinders these days. Its second-quarter results were so solid, in fact, that shares reached a record high immediately following the recently released report. Moreover, based on Walmart's strong Q2 numbers, investors are deciding the economy and consumerism are healthier than presumed less than a week ago. That bodes well for rival retailers like Target and Kroger.Just because Walmart is winning in a challenging environment, however, doesn't actually mean its competitors are as well. This company is distinctly different from other comparable store chains. Namely, it's better-positioned to thrive regardless of the economic backdrop.But that still doesn't make the stock a buy right now.

16.08.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
16.08.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15.08.24 Walmart Kaufen DZ BANK
15.08.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
15.08.24 Walmart Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
