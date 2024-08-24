|
24.08.2024 10:15:00
3 Reasons Walmart Is a Major Winner Compared to Other Retailers. Time to Buy the Stock?
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) certainly seems to be firing on all cylinders these days. Its second-quarter results were so solid, in fact, that shares reached a record high immediately following the recently released report. Moreover, based on Walmart's strong Q2 numbers, investors are deciding the economy and consumerism are healthier than presumed less than a week ago. That bodes well for rival retailers like Target and Kroger.Just because Walmart is winning in a challenging environment, however, doesn't actually mean its competitors are as well. This company is distinctly different from other comparable store chains. Namely, it's better-positioned to thrive regardless of the economic backdrop.But that still doesn't make the stock a buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
23.08.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones legt am Freitagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Börse New York: So steht der Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones klettert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Walmart verkauft JD.com-Anteile: Aktie reagiert mit deutlichen Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Walmart von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|16.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15.08.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15.08.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15.08.24
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|67,29
|-0,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerJackson Hole im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen legen vor dem Wochenende kräftig zu. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.