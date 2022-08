3 Reasons Why AbbVie Stock Could Be Approaching a Make or Break Moment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After the market's tepid reception to AbbVie 's (NYSE: ABBV) latest earnings report on July 29, the drugmaker appears to face a fork in the road ahead. Down one path is the potential decline of market share for its most profitable medicine and a further drop in the stock price. The other potential path is far sunnier with the company seeing success in shoring up its pipeline via new medicines, paving the way for slow but accelerating growth ahead. So which way will AbbVie's fortunes go? The answer depends on three issues creating the fork in the road in the first place. The first reason AbbVie is approaching a critical point is that one of its engines of growth is sputtering -- more or less right out of the gate. In mid-2020, the company acquired Allergan, picking up a handful of aesthetic therapies like the popular dermal fillers Botox and Juvederm.Continue reading