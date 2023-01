3 Reasons Why Amazon Can Beat Tesla Stock in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Las year was a disheartening one for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders. Both stocks were down 45% or worse in 2022 as the air came out of the 2020-2021 market bubble. Investors are concerned about Amazon's current lack of profitability and a potential slowdown in e-commerce sales, while Tesla investors are worried about intensified electric vehicle (EV) competitors and Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition. Amazon and Tesla's returns were both down significantly in 2022, but I think that is set to change in 2023. Here are three reasons why Amazon's returns will outpace Tesla's in 2023. Continue reading