17.06.2024 13:17:00
3 Reasons Why Amazon Is a Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
When was the last time you bought something from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)? Yesterday? This week? If you're like most Americans, it probably hasn't been much longer than that. Even if you haven't, I bet if you looked out your window right now, there's a good chance you'd see one of their drivers delivering a package to your neighbors.The tech and retail giant has solidified its place as an everpresent part of modern life. Its deliveries happen with such frequency and such reliability that -- get this -- it is now the most trusted institution, not just company, in the U.S. More Americans trust it than those who trust the Supreme Court or the military.This is an incredible position to be in as largely a consumer-facing company -- one that many others would covet. Here are three reasons why it's well-positioned to continue its success.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|13.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|05.06.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
