3 Reasons Why Amazon Is the Perfect Buffett Stock to Buy Now

Every investor makes mistakes, even the great ones like Warren Buffett.Over his long investing career, the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) chief has had plenty of bad buys and missed opportunities. Of those, one of the biggest was not buying Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) earlier. Buffett has acknowledged this mistake in the past, saying at Berkshire's 2018 shareholder meeting that he made the wrong decision not buying Amazon (or Alphabet). Buffett has also expressed his admiration for Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos on more than one occasion, saying, "I had [a] very very very high opinion of Jeff's ability when I first met him, and I underestimated him." Continue reading