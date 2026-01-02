:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.01.2026 12:00:00
3 Reasons Why Amazon Will Be the Comeback Stock of the Year in 2026
Amazon had a disappointing 2025, with the stock only rising around 6% while the S&P 500 gained around 18%. That's a sharp underperformance and will have been frustrating for investors since nearly every other big tech company had a much better year. However, thanks to its underperformance, Amazon may be slated to enjoy a much better year ahead.So, could Amazon be the comeback stock of the year in 2026? I've got three reasons why I think that will be the case, and investors should consider adding Amazon to their portfolio as a result.
