3 Reasons Why Apple Stock Is a Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Among the tech sector's luminaries stands Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), a well-regarded stock among many investors, including Warren Buffett. His Berkshire Hathaway owns a sizable chunk of Apple stock (over 900 million shares), but that strong endorsement alone doesn't justify an investment.The potential to buy the stock at a discount does hold some sway. Apple's stock price hit a 52-week high of $182.94 on Jan. 4, but it has fallen since then along with the broader market due to macroeconomic fears such as inflation. The price is down almost 26% from that high. The current financial environment creates uncertainty, but now may actually be a great time for investors with an eye toward the long term to pick up shares.But there are at least three other solid reasons why this business can weather the present economic storm and continue to be a solid investment over the long run.Continue reading