3 Reasons Why Buying Tilray Stock Right Now Could Be a Genius Move in 5 Years

At the moment, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) isn't a stock that's an obvious buy, as the cannabis industry is getting punished by the bear market and price compression with no relief in sight.The stock is far too risky for most investors to buy today due to the range of headwinds it faces. But, those who can accept a ton of risk could see huge gains within the next five years if they buy a few shares, assuming the company manages to squeeze the most mileage it can out of the three beneficial factors we'll discuss in just a moment. Here's why.As a company that aspires to be the largest marijuana business in the world, Tilray's cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail operations are scattered around the globe, with the largest concentration of its resources located in North America and the European Union. The decision to compete in the EU is no accident even though the region has yet to implement any cohesive marijuana legalization policies, as the market is expected to grow to reach $3.9 billion by 2025. With its production facilities on the continent concentrated in Portugal, the company can export marijuana grown there to other EU countries without tariffs.Continue reading