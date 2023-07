3 Reasons Why Caribou Biosciences Is a Screaming Buy in July and Beyond

With shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ: CRBU) up by 51% in the past 30 days, there's more than one reason why you might want to consider a purchase for yourself. Between its recent release of some great early-stage data from its flagship program and its powerful technology platform, this biotech might be going places. So let's dive into the specifics a bit more and examine three reasons why Caribou is a screaming buy in July and beyond.Caribou's most advanced program is called CB-010, and it's being investigated in a phase 1 clinical trial for treating relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. On July 13, the biotech reported that 44% of the 16 patients in the trial had experienced a complete response to the therapy, rendering them free of detectable cancer for more than six months. In total, 94% of the patients responded to the treatment for at least some period of time, and there were very few reports of severe side effects. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel