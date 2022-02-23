3 Reasons Why Corcept Therapeutics Is a Better Buy Than Shiba Inu Coin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to high-flying cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is among the most visible. Fueled by a frenzy of speculative buying late last year, the cheerful memes minted by the coin's community, known as the Shiba Army, are doubtlessly one of its enduring appeals. However, if you aren't in love with the memes, you might come up short for other reasons to buy Shiba Inu, as its price has been down by more than 60% since its peak in late October. On the other hand, you probably haven't heard of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), a biotech company that's worth just over $2.6 billion. It's certainly not a meme stock, and its chances of ever being in the spotlight are close to nil. But I believe that this little-known drug developer is a better buy than Shiba Inu at the moment -- here are three reasons why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading