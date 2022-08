3 Reasons Why Coupang Is a Top Growth Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

South Korean e-commerce company Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) joined the U.S. public market in March of 2021, and it has been all downhill for the stock from there, despite the company's strong underlying fundamentals. With the market showing little enthusiasm for Coupang , you might be hesitant to invest in this company.However, here are three reasons you should consider buying this top growth stock.Continue reading