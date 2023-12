3 Reasons Why Dutch Bros Stock Will Likely Rise in 2024

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has likely frustrated its longer-term shareholders. Since its 2021 IPO, shares of the drive-thru coffee chain have fallen amid rising costs and an uncertain economy, even as it carries out a massive expansion plan.Nonetheless, the lower stock price could change perceptions of the coffee stock. Three reasons may explain why it deserves a second look.The Grants Pass, Oregon-based coffee chain is now in 16 states and has increased its store count by 25% over the past 12 months. It has repeatedly outlined a goal of 4,000 shops, a plan reiterated in the Q3 earnings report.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel