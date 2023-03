3 Reasons Why I Bought Nintendo Stock Last Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There hasn't been a lot of winning for Japanese gaming giant Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) these days. The stock hit its lowest level in nearly three years this month. Revenue declined in fiscal 2022 after four years of healthy gains, and that top-line growth has been negative through the first nine months of the current fiscal year. Nintendo offers a decent dividend yield and a history dating back to the late 1800s, but it's easy to see why the market has forgotten about the company given its recent financial performance. I don't see it that way. I feel that Nintendo is heading into an exciting phase in its life cycle, so I bought some shares last week. There are three major potential catalysts coming. As Mario would say, let's a-go.Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Studios is putting out a new Mario movie next month. The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits a multiplex near you on April 5. It's been 30 years since the original live-action movie came out, and this one promises to be far more mainstream, relevant, and, ideally, timeless. Continue reading