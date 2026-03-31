NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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31.03.2026 14:42:00
3 Reasons Why I Finally Bought Nvidia Stock Last Week
As a growth stock investor for more than three decades, I have a sad thing to admit. Never have I ever -- until early last week, at least -- owned Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). I'm a shareholder now. A few trading days have passed, so I can reflect on the rite of passage.Your normal reaction may be that I'm too late. The big gains have already been made with Nvidia now as the king of the market cap hill. You might even say that I'm the Ted McGinley of investors, hopping onto a hot property just as it's about to get canceled. But have you seen him on Shrinking? He's fantastic.Obviously, I don't think I'm late to the Nvidia party. Will the stock be a 12-bagger in the next five years, the way it has been in the last five? Probably not, but it doesn't mean that Nvidia can't beat the market by a comfortable margin in the next few years. If you would be kind enough to indulge me, let me go over the reasons why I chose to become an Nvidia stock investor last week.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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