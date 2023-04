3 Reasons Why I Regret Selling AbbVie

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At the end of 2021, I unceremoniously dumped my shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) stock, which were worth a grand total of around $2,095, marking a total return of 40% on top of what I had initially invested 13 months prior.While I'm certainly quite glad that I picked up a decent return in a very short period, I admit today that selling was a mistake, and I probably shouldn't have sold my shares. If I'd simply held on, I'd be looking at a total return of 76% today -- and I'm fairly certain I'd see my shares rise even more if I kept holding.So, here are three reasons why I regret selling AbbVie stock, other than the most obvious reason that I'd be seeing my investment grow even more if I'd held. Continue reading