|
16.04.2023 13:45:00
3 Reasons Why I Regret Selling AbbVie
At the end of 2021, I unceremoniously dumped my shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) stock, which were worth a grand total of around $2,095, marking a total return of 40% on top of what I had initially invested 13 months prior.While I'm certainly quite glad that I picked up a decent return in a very short period, I admit today that selling was a mistake, and I probably shouldn't have sold my shares. If I'd simply held on, I'd be looking at a total return of 76% today -- and I'm fairly certain I'd see my shares rise even more if I kept holding.So, here are three reasons why I regret selling AbbVie stock, other than the most obvious reason that I'd be seeing my investment grow even more if I'd held. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten
|
13:45
|3 Reasons Why I Regret Selling AbbVie (MotleyFool)
|
12.04.23
|Why 2023 Could Be a Tough Year for AbbVie Stock (MotleyFool)
|
12.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: AbbVie präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)