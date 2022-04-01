|
01.04.2022 14:25:00
3 Reasons Why I'll Be Happy to Sell My Rental Property and Stick with REITs
I got lucky with a condo that I bought in Florida, and I really can't complain too much now that I'm selling it. Yes, I had wanted to retire into it, but that just wasn't meant to be at this point. Now that I'm selling, though, I can honestly say there are three things that I will be happy to never deal with again. As I write this, I'm under contract to sell a two-floor condo overlooking Market St. in Celebration, Florida, the town Disney built. I actually bought it without seeing anything more than the location and photos, having looked at units in the town previously. I also happened to have a solid relationship with a Realtor who confirmed that the unit was as nice as it seemed. I got lucky in more ways than one, but the biggest benefit was that I paid what would now be considered a very low price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!