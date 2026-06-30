Entertainment Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US29385H1068
|
30.06.2026 23:10:00
3 Reasons Why I'm Loading Up on Penn Entertainment in the Second Half of 2026
Consumer cyclical stocks are disappointing investors this year. The S&P Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index, a collection of the largest consumer discretionary companies, is off 3.8% year to date.It's not all bad news, as some of the group's smaller names are turning in scintillating 2026 showings. Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) is a prime example. The casino stock is up 48.3%, making it one of the best performers in the group.Penn Entertainment is soaring and it could extend those gains in the second half of the year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!