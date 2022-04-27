|
27.04.2022 15:47:00
3 Reasons Why Innovative Industrial Properties Is Inflation-Resistant
Thanks in large part to surging gasoline prices, the consumer price index reading accelerated to 8.5% year over year in March 2022. With the inflation rate at the highest level since December 1981, it's important to buy stocks that are capable of growing faster than inflation. The cannabis real estate investment trust (REIT) Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) appears to be one stock that will trounce even inflation that's at a multi-decade high. Here are three reasons why.The first reason that IIP looks poised to continue delivering strong operating results in a highly inflationary business environment has to do with its reliable business model. The REIT acquires freestanding industrial and retail properties from state-licensed cannabis operators, which are then leased back to those same operators. Continue reading
