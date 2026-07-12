Netflix Aktie

Netflix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061

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12.07.2026 10:05:00

3 Reasons Why Netflix Has a Lot to Prove on July 16

Despite what the stock price has done this year, there's a lot to like about Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as a long-term investment.It has new revenue opportunities through video podcasting and gaming units, and its entertainment venue, Netflix House, is expanding from locations in Dallas and Philadelphia to Las Vegas in 2027.For the rest of this year, however, it could still be a bumpy ride for investors, depending on what's reported on July 16 in Netflix's 2026 second-quarter earnings. That report will allow Netflix to show whether content costs are under control, what its acquisition strategy is, and whether the company can reassure shareholders enough to reverse recent stock price losses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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