Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
12.07.2026 10:05:00
3 Reasons Why Netflix Has a Lot to Prove on July 16
Despite what the stock price has done this year, there's a lot to like about Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as a long-term investment.It has new revenue opportunities through video podcasting and gaming units, and its entertainment venue, Netflix House, is expanding from locations in Dallas and Philadelphia to Las Vegas in 2027.For the rest of this year, however, it could still be a bumpy ride for investors, depending on what's reported on July 16 in Netflix's 2026 second-quarter earnings. That report will allow Netflix to show whether content costs are under control, what its acquisition strategy is, and whether the company can reassure shareholders enough to reverse recent stock price losses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.
|
10.07.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
06.07.26
|Sky rüstet gegen Netflix auf: Milliardenübernahme von ITV-Sparte fix - Aktien im Fokus (dpa-AFX)
|
06.07.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Netflix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Netflix-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Handelsende den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Netflix stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)