Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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21.06.2026 10:05:00
3 Reasons Why Netflix Is Down 31% Since Completing Its 10-For-1 Stock Split
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) executed a 10-for-1 stock split after the trading session on Nov. 14, 2025. The stock had steadily moved higher since mid-2022, rising from a split-adjusted $16.64 per share to a split-adjusted $133.91 per share almost one year ago, a few months before announcing the recent stock split.Since the split, the communications stock is down 31%. Despite the disappointment, three factors likely explain the downturn.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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