3 Reasons Why Netflix Stock Is a Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Streaming company Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has had a tumultuous year; the stock has fallen 65% over the past 12 months. The company's begun losing subscribers, a troubling sign for a business that relies on membership subscriptions for revenue.However, while you can acknowledge these challenges, there is still time for Netflix to pivot and overcome these hurdles over the long term. Here are three signs that the company is doing just that and why the stock could be a smart buy today.Continue reading