|
23.08.2022 17:23:25
3 Reasons Why Nintendo Stock Belongs in Your Portfolio
One of the most dominant video game companies of the last few decades is Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY), the purveyor of popular franchises like Mario and Zelda. The Japanese company has sold hundreds of millions of gaming devices and billions of games throughout its storied history. With a market cap of over $50 billion and $12.3 billion in annual revenue, it is one of the largest entertainment companies in the world. But the company is not stopping at just selling video games. With a new console and subscription strategy, plus a big expansion into theme parks, Nintendo is setting itself up to grow its entertainment empire substantially this decade.Here are three reasons Nintendo stock belongs in your portfolio today. Nintendo has a lot of new initiatives coming down the pipe, but the core of its business is still selling video games. These include titles from popular franchises like Mario, Zelda, and Animal Crossing, as well as an agreement to distribute Pokémon games through its devices. Nintendo owns approximately one-third of the Pokémon Company, a meaningful relationship as it is the top-grossing entertainment franchise of all time. Its upcoming flagship game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, will likely be one of the top-selling games of 2022 when it launches later this year. Continue reading
