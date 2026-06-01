NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
01.06.2026 14:11:00
3 Reasons Why Now is the Perfect Time to Buy Nvidia Stock
Some may argue that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a fading stock, but I don't think that's the case. I think now could be the perfect time to buy it, especially after the market shrugged off its incredible fiscal 2027 Q1 earnings report last month. Few stocks offer the upside and value of Nvidia, and there are three reasons I think it's among the best buys in the market now.Image source: Getty Images.At the start of 2026, everyone was marveling at how much money the AI hyperscalers planned to spend on their data center build-outs. The estimate at that time was $650 billion, but it has likely ticked up a bit since then. However, Nvidia revealed during its latest earnings call that 2027 will be another year of major increases on that front, as the company expect hyperscalers to spend over $1 trillion in capital expenditures. Given that Nvidia remains the primary supplier of computing units for those data centers, this bodes well for its future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
20:04
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Montagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
18:01