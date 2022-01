3 Reasons Why PubMatic Stock Is a Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ad tech firm PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) has seen its revenue rise consistently for the past four years. Even so, PubMatic shares are trading around $25 at the time of this writing, far below their 52-week high of $76.96. A key factor impacting the stock price is the sea change happening in the digital advertising industry.Apple and Alphabet's Google control massive consumer ecosystems, and are in the midst of transitioning from traditional approaches used to target digital ads to consumers in the name of privacy protection. Fears of declining revenue from these changes, combined with the specters of the omicron variant and inflation, helped drive down PubMatic stock.This creates a buy opportunity for those willing to hold on to PubMatic shares for the long term. Here are factors that make PubMatic a good investment in spite of the seismic shifts in digital advertising.Continue reading