28.04.2023 12:00:00
3 Reasons Why Taiwan Semiconductor Is a Screaming Buy
Few companies are as vital to the electronics industry as Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM). Claiming the title as the largest contract chip manufacturer in the world, giants like Apple, Nvidia, and AMD depend on TSMC for their chips. However, the chip industry is experiencing a downturn, causing Taiwan Semiconductor shares to come under fire. To me, this looks like a buying opportunity, as the chip industry may be down for the next year or so, but the long-term trajectory is still positive.Here are my top three reasons why TSMC is an excellent addition to your portfolio.Continue reading
