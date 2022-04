3 Reasons Why Tesla’s Monster Earnings Will Help It Keep Crushing The Nasdaq in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is as polarizing of a figure as they come. On one hand, he has propeled the electric vehicle (EV) industry forward from a doubted concept to become a trend that legacy automakers are trying to ride. But he also receives criticism for actions like his online behavior and making a multi-billion-dollar offering to buy Twitter (NYSE: TWTR).However, there's no denying that Tesla is a remarkable company. Tesla stock is up on the year while the Nasdaq Composite is down 13% and virtually every major carmaker to EV newcomer -- from Toyota to Rivian Automotive, is down 5% to 66%. Here's why Tesla continues to defy the Nasdaq 's gravity in 2022, and whether the stock is a good buy now.Image source: Tesla.