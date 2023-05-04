3 Reasons Why The Trade Desk Can Be a Forever Stock in Your Portfolio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a longtime winner as the stock is up over 2,000% since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2016. While repeating that performance is likely impossible (a 2,000% return at today's market cap would yield a $664 billion-sized company), the prospects are great enough for the stock to beat the market consistently. I think there are three reasons why The Trade Desk stock should be a permanent staple in your portfolio, as each will continue to drive revenue growth for many years.The Trade Desk is in the advertising technology business, and it specifically helps advertisers place their ads in front of the correct audience. Using multiple data streams (including third-party, The Trade Desk's in-house, and first-party data), The Trade Desk can pinpoint where an ad will be most effective, which is critical for maximum return on advertisement spend. Continue reading