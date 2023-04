3 Reasons Why You Should Buy the Dip on This Blue-Chip Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's earnings season once again and quarterly reports are being issued that give investors some insights into companies' recent performance. Savvy investors may find surprises on occasion, they also know not to put too much emphasis on the numbers from a single quarter. That's especially true when it comes to blue-chip stocks with long histories of outperformance.The blue-chip stock Progressive (NYSE: PGR), for example, recently sold off nearly 7% following the release of its first-quarter earnings report. It appears some investors were concerned about the auto and property insurer's profitability in the quarter.Progressive grew its net premiums by 22% year over year to $16.1 billion in Q1. Expenses jumped 20%, too, led by an increase in loss and loss adjustment expenses of $10.6 billion. The insurer benefited from unrealized gains of $603 million on its fixed-maturity portfolio. Last year, it posted a loss of $1.4 billion for the quarter due to rising interest rates. As a result, its net income for the quarter jumped 43% year over year to $448 million.Continue reading