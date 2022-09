3 Reasons Why You Should Take Another Look Into Buying Zoom Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) isn't the growth stock it used to be. The video communications giant's sales trends are slowing to a crawl and profitability is declining following several years of impressive gains.Wall Street punished the stock in response to these weakening operating trends. But it's possible the more than 50% sell-off in 2022 has gone too far. Let's take a look at a few reasons why Zoom might be ready to deliver strong returns for shareholders over the next several years.The big headline in Zoom's most recent earnings report is that the company is losing business in its online segment. Small and medium-sized accounts are leaving the platform now that in-person meetings and get-togethers are back. That slump was the key reason why sales grew just 8% in fiscal Q2, missing management's short-term outlook.Continue reading