Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
16.05.2026 12:23:00
3 Reasons XRP Could Still Have 177% Upside From Here
Don't sleep on XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). Yes, the world's fifth-largest cryptocurrency is currently down 60% from its 52-week high of $3.65. And, yes, XRP has gotten off to a slow start to 2026.But XRP might have 177% upside potential in 2026. That's based on a current price of $1.44 and a target of $4. Here are three factors needed for this to happen.As long as money continues to flow into the new spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the only possible direction is up. The same phenomenon happened with the new spot Bitcoin ETFs when they were launched in January 2024. A tsunami of new money flowing into the spot Bitcoin ETFs helped push up the price of the crypto in early 2024, and the same thing is going to happen with XRP.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Here
|
15.05.26
|Crypto CFDs are here save the City, apparently (Financial Times)
|
15.05.26
|Crypto CFDs are here save the City, apparently (Financial Times)
|
14.05.26
|El Niño is not the real problem here (Financial Times)
|
07.03.26
|The AI pension advisers are already here (Financial Times)
|
04.03.26