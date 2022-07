3 Reasons You Could End Up With Less Social Security Income Than Expected

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you'll be relying on Social Security as a retiree, it's important to have an accurate idea of how much income your benefits will provide. Unfortunately, some seniors aren't correct about the amount of money they'll end up with , and thus many people overestimate the role Social Security can play in supporting them.You don't want to end up getting less than you anticipated and having a financial shortfall, so be aware of these three possible reasons that you could end up with payments that are below the amount you expect to get. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading