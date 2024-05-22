|
22.05.2024 11:03:00
3 Reasons You Should Buy Microsoft Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
The past year or so has been an exciting time to be a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shareholder. The company was quick to recognize that advances in artificial intelligence (AI) would be game-changing, and it made a number of bold moves to position itself at the forefront of this technological shift.Chief among those was the development of Microsoft Copilot, a suite of generative AI tools that integrate seamlessly into the company's other products and services, allowing people to automate an array of time-consuming tasks and helping them to be more productive.These digital assistants are at the heart of Microsoft's new collection of AI-centric PCs, which the company just unveiled at its Build 2024 developer conference. Early reviews have been stunning.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
