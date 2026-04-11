Walt Disney Aktie

Walt Disney für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

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11.04.2026 14:15:00

3 Reasons You Should Buy the Dip on Disney Stock in April

With a storied history that spans more than 100 years, coupled with intellectual property that industry peers can only dream of having, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has been a leader in the media and entertainment landscape for some time. However, it hasn't been a winning investment recently. The company's share price is down 50% in the past five years and 16% just in 2026 (as of April 7).It's a good time to think in a contrarian manner, though. Here are three reasons you should buy the dip on this consumer discretionary stock in April.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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