Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
11.04.2026 14:15:00
3 Reasons You Should Buy the Dip on Disney Stock in April
With a storied history that spans more than 100 years, coupled with intellectual property that industry peers can only dream of having, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has been a leader in the media and entertainment landscape for some time. However, it hasn't been a winning investment recently. The company's share price is down 50% in the past five years and 16% just in 2026 (as of April 7).It's a good time to think in a contrarian manner, though. Here are three reasons you should buy the dip on this consumer discretionary stock in April.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disney
|
09.04.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|MARKT USA/Skepsis über Waffenstillstand zwischen USA und Iran dürfte belasten (Dow Jones)
|
06.04.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Walt Disney von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Start des Mittwochshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones am Mittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Walt Disney-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)