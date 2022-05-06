3 Reasons You Should Go to Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Meeting Next Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I had the pleasure of attending Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholder meeting in person this year. With an estimated 50,000 people in attendance from all over the world, there were tons of investors in Omaha eager to hear Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger answer questions on a variety of topics.The actual meeting was fine, but the real highlights from the weekend were seeing what Buffett has built at Berkshire Hathaway over the past 50-plus years and meeting all the different investors from around the world. It is well worth the travel and lodging expenses if you are a passionate value investor. If you missed the meeting this year, here are three reasons to go to Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting for shareholders next year.Continue reading