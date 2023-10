3 Reasons Your Medicare Part D Costs Might Rise in 2024

Healthcare is a major expense for seniors, and that's due in part to the many costs they're liable for under Medicare. And next year, you might end up spending more on healthcare than you did in 2023.Part of the reason is that the cost of Medicare Part B is increasing. The standard monthly Part B premium is rising from $164.90 to $174.70 for a total increase of $9.80. And the annual deductible for Part B is rising by $14 in 2024 as well.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel