3 Reasons Your Social Security Checks May Be Smaller Than You Expect

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security benefits can go a long way in retirement, and millions of seniors depend on their monthly checks for at least a portion of their income.In fact, nearly 1 in 4 workers say their benefits will be their primary source of income in retirement, according to a 2022 report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. That means it's more important than ever to ensure you're maximizing your monthly payments.However, there are a few reasons you may not receive as much as you're expecting. By understanding how these factors will affect your benefits, you can avoid being caught by surprise in retirement.Continue reading