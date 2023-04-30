30.04.2023 16:27:00

3 Rebounding Tech Stocks That Have Proven They're Here to Stay

Hold onto your hats and glasses, because we're about to dive into some rough waters. The three tech stocks below took a beating last year but are bouncing back with a vengeance in 2023. I'm talking about the dynamic trio of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) -- resilient contenders proving that they're here for the long haul.So let's jump right in and take a closer look at three rebounding tech stocks you may want to snatch up today.Fiverr, the Israel-based online freelance marketplace, has been on a wild ride since its 2019 debut on the stock market. After a 74% plunge in 2022, Fiverr's stock is now up 25% year to date and is showing no signs of stopping. The freelance market is booming despite the challenging economy, and Fiverr is sinking its teeth into new opportunities as they come along.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen