|
30.04.2023 16:27:00
3 Rebounding Tech Stocks That Have Proven They're Here to Stay
Hold onto your hats and glasses, because we're about to dive into some rough waters. The three tech stocks below took a beating last year but are bouncing back with a vengeance in 2023. I'm talking about the dynamic trio of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) -- resilient contenders proving that they're here for the long haul.So let's jump right in and take a closer look at three rebounding tech stocks you may want to snatch up today.Fiverr, the Israel-based online freelance marketplace, has been on a wild ride since its 2019 debut on the stock market. After a 74% plunge in 2022, Fiverr's stock is now up 25% year to date and is showing no signs of stopping. The freelance market is booming despite the challenging economy, and Fiverr is sinking its teeth into new opportunities as they come along.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Heremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!