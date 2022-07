3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Begging to Be Bought

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After benefiting from years of outsize gains, many companies have turned to stock splits to make shares appear more affordable. Stock splits do not directly add to shareholder wealth. One hundred shares at $100 per share hold the same value as 1,000 shares at $10 per share.However, lower nominal stock prices can increase liquidity and make whole shares more affordable to small investors. This increased interest could give an added boost to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).Jake Lerch (Amazon): For Americans today, it's almost impossible to pass 24 hours without interacting with an item that was delivered, marketed, built, or otherwise supported by Amazon's various business segments. The tech behemoth's annual revenue of $477 billion ranks second only to Walmart's $576 billion. However, despite its size and significance, Amazon has experienced a dismal 2022, driven by numerous setbacks:Continue reading