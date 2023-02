3 Recession Indicators Haven't Been Wrong for at Least 56 Years -- and They All Agree What Happens Next

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Historically speaking, Wall Street is one of the top long-term wealth creators, and the U.S. economy tends to grow over many decades. But when examined on a year-to-year basis, the performance of both the stock market and U.S. economy can be unpredictable.For instance, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered a bear market in 2022 and closed out the year with their worst performances since 2008.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading