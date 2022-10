3 Recession-Proof Stocks You Can Buy Now at 52-Week Lows

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The economy is starting to look dicey, and nervous investors are selling. There were nearly 3,500 exchange-listed stocks in the U.S. hitting 52-week lows last week. Many of the downticks are warranted, but some of these companies have business models built to weather the storm. Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) are hitting fresh lows, but they all have some recession-proof characteristics that the market seems to be discounting. Let's go over why they could bounce back after the recent sell-off.