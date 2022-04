3 Recession-Resistant Tech Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A slowdown in economic growth is almost certain, and maybe, just maybe, even a recession is on the way. Why? Inflation is running hot, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to combat it. As a result, the interest rates on two-year and 10-year Treasury Bills are nearly the same. If the two-year yield goes higher -- a phenomenon known as the "yield curve inversion" -- it sometimes (though certainly not always) predicts a recession.Don't panic. Instead, take stock of what's in your portfolio, and make sure the companies you own are high-quality with the means to survive some hardship. (It's a good practice at any time, but especially if slowing economic growth is coming.) Right now , three Fool.com contributors think T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fit that description. Here's why.Data source: Getty Images.Continue reading