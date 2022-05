3 Red Flags and 1 Green Flag From Sundial Growers' Q1 Earnings Report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's only one company in the world that can credibly claim to be a cannabis cultivator, liquor store chain, and a cannabis investment bank all in one, and it's Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). The meme trader favorite and Canadian penny stock just reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2022, and things aren't exactly rosy. Profitably selling marijuana continues to be elusive, and some of the warts of its investments are starting to show.Still, it doesn't have any debt whatsoever, and its war chest has more than CA$422.8 million to spend, so it's in no danger of collapse just yet. Let's examine three red flags and one green flag to see what's going wrong and what's going right.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading