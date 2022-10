3 Red Flags for Carnival Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Down 67% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has probably landed on some value investors' radar. But a cheap stock doesn't always mean a good deal. Let's discuss three red flags that could make the cruise company underperform over the long term. Like most cruise companies, Carnival was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) no-sail order scuttled its operations for much of 2020. To survive the crisis, management turned to debt markets. As of the third quarter, Carnival reports $28.5 billion in long-term debt -- up from just $9.7 billion at the end of 2019. The leverage will be a long-term drag on cash flow and earnings because debt generates interest expense and has to be repaid. Continue reading