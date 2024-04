3 Red-Hot ETFs Set to Soar Over the Next Decade

One of the big pluses of investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is the broad-based exposure you get from a hot investment theme without necessarily having to pick a winner in a sector.The three themes featured here -- copper mining, cybersecurity, and U.S. infrastructure spending -- are all highly attractive for long-term investors. Still, they also contain a lot of stock-specific risk.That's why it makes sense for most investors to buy into the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEMKT: COPX), Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ: BUG), and the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (NYSEMKT: PAVE). Here's the lowdown.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel