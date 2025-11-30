NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
30.11.2025 18:45:00
3 REIT ETFs That Are Red Hot Right Now
It's been a challenging time for the real estate sector. High interest rates slowed construction and sales, hurting the residential real estate market. Office real estate has also faced challenges, as more people work remotely these days compared to the pre-pandemic era.That's why the real estate sector shows only a 6% return over the past three years, compared to the overall S&P 500, which jumped 66% in the same period. That may be enough to turn people off real estate, but I think there are still some interesting opportunities in real estate investment trusts, or REITs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
