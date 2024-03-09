|
09.03.2024 13:09:00
3 REIT Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March
The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has been hit hard by rising interest rates. That makes sense, since higher rates will directly increase operating costs. Rising rates have also made lower-risk income options, like CDs, more competitive. But conservative long-term investors should probably see the current weakness as an opportunity. While their stocks remain moribund, it would be a good idea to check out Realty Income (NYSE: O), NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN), and Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC).The one key factor that ties all three of these REITs together is that they all own single-tenant net lease properties. Net leases require tenants to pay most property-level operating costs. This helps to simplify the operation of the REIT and helps to protect the REIT from rising costs (for things like maintenance). It is one of the most conservative approaches in the REIT sector, assuming that the portfolio of properties is large enough to offset the risk of a tenant loss at any individual property. Realty Income, NNN, and Agree are among the largest net lease REITs you can buy, so tenant risk is minimal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street fällt letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt brachten die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren nach letztlich leichtere Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich nach unten. An den größten Märkten in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.