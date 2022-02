3 REITs I'd Buy With No Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer investors unique diversification into real estate while paying attractive dividends, making them an appealing investment option for both growth and dividend income. While some real estate industries are still in rocky territory as the coronavirus, labor shortages, supply chain challenges, and inflation continue to impact demand and performance, several REITs are doing exceptionally well.Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH), Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR), and Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) are all benefiting from high demand today but are also well-positioned for growth, despite economic concerns moving forward. That's exactly why I'd buy these three REITs right now, without any hesitation.Continue reading