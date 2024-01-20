|
20.01.2024 15:34:00
3 REITs to Buy, 1 REIT to Sell in 2024
REITs eked out a slight gain in 2023, still drastically underperforming the S&P 500 index. The sector competed with high interest rates, but with the Federal Reserve looking to cut rates multiple times in 2024, that could be the break the real estate sector has been waiting for.In today's video, I will discuss three REITs I am looking to buy, one being Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI), and one REIT I rate a sell.Check out this video to learn more, subscribe to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
