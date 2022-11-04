04.11.2022 10:45:00

3 REITs With Portfolio-Padding Payouts and Share Growth Prospects

Real estate is traditionally touted as an investor's bulwark against such ills as bear markets, inflation, and recession, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer the opportunity to build up that bulwark one share -- or many -- at a time. REITs pool together income-producing properties allowing shareholders to invest in real estate without personally owning and managing the physical properties. To maintain a special tax-exempt status, they are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends to the shareholders.Because they don't typically hold a lot of cash, REITs tend to finance acquisitions either by selling properties, issuing new stock, or borrowing. With rising interest rates in 2022, as well as a troubled market for equities in general and growing economic uncertainty, many REITs are facing some real headwinds at the moment and their share prices are taking a hit.Publicly traded REITs tend to specialize in properties for specific sectors -- such as retail, healthcare, warehouses, and more -- allowing investors to focus their funds on the industry and/or geographic market they find favorable. Three worthy of consideration right now are Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE), Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), and Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

