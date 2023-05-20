|
20.05.2023 12:14:00
3 Relatively Safe Stocks to Buy if a Recession Is on the Way
We don't have a modern-day Paul Revere riding a horse through the streets shouting that a recession is coming. But we don't need one, as there are plenty of economists, analysts, and even the Federal Reserve warning that a recession is likely in 2023.But just because a recession may be on the way, investors don't have to abandon the stock market. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors think that AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are relatively safe stocks to buy if a recession is declared this year.Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): It may be hard to believe that AbbVie is a safe stock right now. The company's shares recently took a tumble following poor first-quarter results. AbbVie's revenue and earnings dropped during the period. But that's something investors surely expected -- the drugmaker lost U.S. patent exclusivity for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis medicine, Humira, this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
